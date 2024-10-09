Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

RBI misses opportunity to boost housing demand by keeping repo rate unchanged: Credai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday but took the first step towards a rate cut as it eased its relatively hawkish policy stance to 'neutral'.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 10:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 10:27 IST
Business NewsRBICredaiRealty

Follow us on :

Follow Us