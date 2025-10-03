Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Silver outshines gold in September, jumps 19% on strong industrial demand

Silver had last hit a record high of USD 49.95 per ounce on January 17, 1980, with current prices now approaching those historic highs.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsGoldsilverprices

Follow us on :

Follow Us