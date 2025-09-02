<p>The share of global trade done on WTO terms has fallen to 72% and could fall further, amid the biggest disruption to the international trading system in the past 80 years, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization told <em>Reuters</em> on Tuesday.</p><p>"We're experiencing the largest disruption to global trade rules, unprecedented in the past 80 years," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview at the start of her second term at the helm of the Geneva-based trade watchdog.</p>.US did not accept India's request for consultations at WTO over import tariffs: Minister.<p>"So it's not surprising that some would question the global trading system... and predictability,” she added, while pointing to signs of resilience.</p><p>Since the introduction of US President Donald Trump administration's tariffs, the share of global trade conducted under the WTO's Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) terms is down from about 80%, WTO data shows. The principle requires WTO members to treat all others the same.</p>