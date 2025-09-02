Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Tariffs causing largest disruption to global trade rules in 80 years, says WTO chief

'We're experiencing the largest disruption to global trade rules, unprecedented in the past 80 years,' Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 13:03 IST
TradeWorld Trade OrganisationTariff hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us