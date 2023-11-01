JOIN US
Homebusiness

ED attaches assets worth Rs 503 cr of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal

Last Updated 01 November 2023, 11:23 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 503 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises.

Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of several companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement.

Goyal, 74, was arrested by the ED on September 1 and the agency filed a charge sheet against him on Tuesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.

(Published 01 November 2023, 11:23 IST)
Business NewsEnforcement DirectorateJet AirwaysNaresh Goyal

