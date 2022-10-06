Elon Musk's deposition in Twitter-buyout suit postponed

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2022, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 08:00 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition scheduled for Thursday as they try to reach an agreement to end their litigation and close Musk's $44 billion purchase of the social media company, a source familiar with the litigation said on Wednesday. 

