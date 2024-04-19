Emmforce Autotech's Rs 54-crore IPO to open on April 23; price band Rs 93-98 per share

New Delhi: Auto components maker Emmforce Autotech Limited on Friday said it will raise Rs 54 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) for which the subscription will start on April 23.

The company plans to use the money for expansion, especially setting up a new manufacturing unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Panchkula-headquartered Emmforce Autotech manufactures niche automotive drivetrain parts.

Addressing a media briefing Chairman and Managing Director of Emmforce Autotech Ashok Mehta said around 98 per cent of the components are exported, primarily to North America and Asia.