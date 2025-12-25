Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's urban youth unemployment rate nearly double than national average

Latest labour data shows that 32 per cent of urban youth aged between 15 to 29 were unemployed in the July–September 2024 quarter.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 06:46 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirUnemploymentsurvey

Follow us on :

Follow Us