Stocks up in early trade on RBI's accommodative stance

Equities jump in early trade on RBI's accommodative stance

The central bank kept repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4% and 3.35%, respectively

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 08 2021, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 11:58 ist
Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries, Wipro, L&T, and Infosys were some of the top gainers. Credit: PTI Photo

The 30-scrip Sensex rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee outcome.

The central bank kept repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively. Also, it maintained its "accommodative" stance to ensure better economic recovery.

At 10.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,349 points, up 1.25 per cent.

It opened at 58,185 points from the previous close of 57,663 points.

Till now it touched a low of 58,122 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,044 points after closing at 17,176 on Tuesday.

It traded at 17,389 points, up 1.24 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries, Wipro, L&T, and Infosys were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

business
Stock Markets
Markets
Equities
RBI
MPC

What's Brewing

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 