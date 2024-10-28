Explained | Are ULIPs a secure path to wealth creation?

Market-linked returns is a key feature of ULIP, offering the potential for higher returns compared to traditional life insurance. Investors can select from equity, debt, or hybrid funds based on their risk profile.

The flexibility to switch between these funds allows investors to align their investment decisions to market conditions. This makes ULIPs suitable for those looking to optimise returns by adapting to changing marketing conditions.

The cherry on the cake is that these switches can be done with minimal or no switching costs.