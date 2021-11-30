Facebook ordered to sell Giphy by British regulator

Facebook ordered to sell Giphy by British regulator

The regulator assessed that Facebook's acquisition of the animated graphics startup would hit competition and advertising

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 30 2021, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 16:51 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

A British regulator on Tuesday ordered Facebook to sell Giphy, assessing that its acquisition of the animated graphics startup would hit competition and advertising.

"By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising," said Stuart McIntosh, of the Competition and Markets Authority.

Facebook
GIPHY
UK
Business News

