Facebook ordered to sell Giphy by British regulator

A British regulator on Tuesday ordered Facebook to sell Giphy, assessing that its acquisition of the animated graphics startup would hit competition and advertising.
"By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising," said Stuart McIntosh, of the Competition and Markets Authority.
