Finance Commission sets up panel on Agricultural exports

The 15th Finance Commission on Monday set up a high level expert group on farm exports, which will be headed by ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri.

The expert group will recommend measurable performance incentives for states to encourage agriculture exports as well as to promote crops to enable high import substitution.

The members of the committee include former agriculture secretary Radha Singh, chairman of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Paban Borthakur, NESTLE India CMD Suresh Narayanan, UPL Limited CEO Jay Shroff, Country Head of Olam Agro India Ltd Sanjay Sacheti, Director General of Research and Information System for Developing Countries Sachin Chaturvedi and a representative of Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

"The Committee can seek assistance of any other institution or entity as considered appropriate for completion of the work. The Committee will submit its recommendations within three months for further consideration of the Commission," an official statement said here.