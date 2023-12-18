Fixed income opportunities in the present investment landscape

Stock markets hit new highs after the results of assembly elections in five states. Demand for bullion too was unabated as spot gold prices touched Rs 64,000 per 10 gms or $ 2,160 per ounce. Bitcoin, which had a decent year, rallied from $ 20,000 at the beginning of the calendar and is presently trading at $ 44,000. Interest rates on fixed-income products have also been benign as inflation refuses to moderate. It’s one of those rare years when all asset classes have done well & investors, irrespective of their risk appetite, have every reason to be happy.