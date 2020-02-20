Flipkart leads Walmart’s e-commerce sales in Q4

American retail giant Walmart on Wednesday reported that e-commerce contributed 12% of its total international sales in Q4, and this was led by Bengaluru based online retailer Flipkart. Walmart’s international sales stood at $33 billion during Q4, despite a disruption in Chile that negatively affected operating income by $110 million, the company said in its Q4 earnings report.

At the post-earnings presentation, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon pointed out that Flipkart and its digital payments platform PhonePe’s growth has been impressive in Q4. “Walmex (the firm’s Mexican and Central American division), India and China were the highlights in Q4. With respect to India, we remain excited about the opportunity we have there. The way Flipkart and PhonePe are scaling is impressive,” he said.

Walmart also pointed out that Flipkart’s shopping festival ‘The Big Billion Days’ had seen record sales, though no numbers were offered in this regard. Walmart said that Flipkart now sees over one billion visitors a month, with monthly active customers growing by 45% in the last year and transactions per customer increasing by about 30%.