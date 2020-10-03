Flipkart to kick-off Big Billion Days festive sale this month

With Dasara festive season upon us, Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced to hold the promotional six-day Big Billion Days sale later this month.

Flipkart is slated to kick-off Big Billion Days on October 16 and concludes on 21. It promising lucrative deals on various product categories including mobiles, TVs, electronics & accessories, fashion, beauty cosmetics, food, toys, baby care, home & kitchen appliance, furniture, grocery, and Flipkart’s own private brands such as MarQ.

Also, the e-commerce giant is offering extra discounts to customers who chose to use SBI cards (up to 10% off) or Paytm (instant cashback) to make the purchase. Also, there will be an affordable EMI option in addition to Flipkart Pay Later option.

Furthermore, in a bid to make faster last-mile delivery, Flipkart roped in more 50,000 local Kirana (grocery) shops in more than 850 cities and towns across the country.

The company also said that this Big Billion Days sale will create more than 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs such as sellers, artisans, and medium & small brands.

“The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations. This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group.

