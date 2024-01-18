JOIN US
French data watchdog imposes 10 fine on Yahoo over cookie policy

The watchdog accused the company of failing to respect the choice of users who refused cookies on its main website.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 17:26 IST

Paris: French data watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had imposed a 10 million euro ($10.86 million) fine on US web services provider Yahoo! for failings linked to the company's cookie policy.

The watchdog accused the company of "failing to respect the choice of Internet users who refused cookies on its main website and for not allowing users of its e-mail client to freely withdraw their consent to cookies."

The company is now reviewing the decision to decide on "appropriate next steps", Yahoo said, when contacted by Reuters.

(Published 18 January 2024, 17:26 IST)
