Fresher hiring by IT cos likely to decline in FY24: Report

Mumbai: Hiring of freshers is likely to decline in the current fiscal as major IT companies look to freeze intake of freshers, according to a report.

In its hiring outlook for fresh IT/engineering graduates in the fiscal year 2023-24, TeamLease Digital said that 1.55 lakh freshers are likely to be hired in the IT/Tech sector this fiscal compared to 2.3 lakh freshers in the previous financial year.

With approximately 1.5 million engineering graduates actively seeking IT/Tech roles, muted market sentiments and intensified skills evaluation mechanisms have created a turbulent landscape, it added.

The report is based on secondary sources, including news reports and company reports, it said.