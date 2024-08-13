FSC Mauritius says fund at heart of Hindenburg allegations against Sebi chief not domiciled in Mauritius

New Delhi: Financial Services Commission of Mauritius on Tuesday said the offshore fund at the heart of the conflict of interest allegation Hindenburg Research levelled against Sebi chief is not domiciled in the Island nation, and that it does not permit the creation of shell companies.

In a statement, FSC said it has taken cognizance of the contents of the report published by Hindenburg Research on August 10, 2024, wherein mention has been made of 'Mauritius-based shell entities' and Mauritius as a 'tax haven'.

"The report of Hindenburg has further cited 'IPE Plus Fund' is a small offshore Mauritius Fund and 'IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius'. We wish to clarify that IPE Plus Fund and IPE Plus Fund 1 are not licensees of the FSC and are not domiciled in Mauritius," it said.