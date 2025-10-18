FYERS launches Specialised Investment Funds

<p>Bengaluru: FYERS, a technology-first brokerage and investment platform, has announced the listing of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) on its platform, in an effort to empower self-directed investors with institutional-grade strategies. This integration positions FYERS as the first stock broking platform in India to offer the full suite of SEBI-regulated SIFs and will include offerings by SBI, Quant, and Edelweiss, bringing trusted and proven investment solutions onto the platform.</p><p>Investors can explore, compare and invest in SIF strategies on FYERS platform with zero additional paperwork or third-party portals. All fund profiles display strategy details, performance history and manager credentials, ensuring complete visibility and control. For investors seeking precision management without the complexity or high entry point of PMS, SIFs offer a clear solution combining flexibility in asset allocation with regulatory discipline and mutual fund-like tax efficiency.</p><p>This strategic offering is in line with FYERS’ long-term vision to enable Indian investors to navigate modern markets with superior intelligence, transparency and confidence. The addition of SIFs to FYERS’ suite reiterates the platform’s position at the forefront of investment innovation for the discerning, self-driven community.</p><p>Commenting on the launch of this offering, Tejas Khoday, Co- founder & CEO of FYERS said, “At FYERS, our commitment is to continually expand the professional toolkit for self-directed investors in India. By bringing existing SIFs onto our platform, we are democratizing access to highly specialized investment approaches once available only to the ultra-high net worth segment. Our smart interface ensures these products are visible, comparable and actionable for every investor looking to diversify and elevate their portfolio without compromise.”</p><p>SIFs, introduced by SEBI in early 2025, represent a middle path between traditional mutual funds and high-ticket Portfolio Management Services (PMS). SIFs deliver active, professionally managed exposure across equities, debt, REITs, InvITs, private equity and derivatives, backed by robust governance and transparent reporting with a minimum investment of 10 lakh.</p>