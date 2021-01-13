Geely and Foxconn to form auto partnership: Report

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing/Taipei,
  • Jan 13 2021, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 13:28 ist
The Geely Automobile Holdings. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Taiwan's Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies, sources said on Wednesday.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Geely declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the companies have yet to make a formal announcement.

