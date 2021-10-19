Gold rallies Rs 256; silver jumps Rs 188

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rallied by Rs 256 to Rs 46,580 per 10 gram in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,324 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 188 to Rs 62,328 per kilogram from Rs 62,140 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,782 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.72 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher where spot gold prices at COMEX rose by more than 1 per cent to $1,782 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices rallied supported by weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

