Google Play Games Beta for PC launches in India

Search engine giant Google on Friday (July 14) opened access to Play Games Beta for PC in India.

With this, users will be able to play the same mobile games on multiple platforms across phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. This way, users can just stop on one device and resume at that exact point on the smart device and continue the play.

Also, there is an advantage to playing games on a PC. Compared to compact screens on phones, playing games on big displays is more immersive and better in all aspects. Also, compatible accessories such as a keyboard, mouse, and gaming controls, make gaming even more enjoyable.

In India, initially, Google Play Games Beta for PC supports English and Hindi for now. It is expected to support more languages in the near future.

After opening an account on Google Play Game Beta for PC, users can get access and be able to download hundreds of games, all optimized for larger screens and with improved controls. Players can access popular titles from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, also, globally popular titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return.

Users in India can access this in English and Hindi. play on Play Games Beta, your PC should run Windows 10 (v2004) and should have a minimum of 8GB RAM, Solid state drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space, a quad-core CPU (some games require Intel’s chipsets), Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or any comparable graphics processor, and hardware virtualization must be turned on.

Google is seeking valuable feedback from gamers and based on the requests, it will resolve any bugs and also bring in features in the final product, which the company hopes to bring full-fledged Google Play Games to all in the near future.

