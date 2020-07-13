Google to invest Rs 75,000 cr in India

Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India to boost digital economy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 14:53 ist
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Credit: AFP

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces India Digitisation Fund to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years.

The India tech fund will this investment through make equity investments, partnerships. operational, infrastructural and ecosystem investments, Pichai said at the 'Google for India' virtual event.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Google
India
Sundar Pichai

What's Brewing

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

 