Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India to boost digital economy

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces India Digitisation Fund to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years.
The India tech fund will this investment through make equity investments, partnerships. operational, infrastructural and ecosystem investments, Pichai said at the 'Google for India' virtual event.
Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy
Melting Alps reveal old Indian newspapers from 1966
Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic
WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test
Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food
DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev
Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums
China's lust for water
BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study
Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?