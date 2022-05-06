Govt amends rules of securities allotment by companies

Govt amends rules governing allotment of securities by companies

The rules pertaining to prospectus and allotment of securities under the Companies Act, 2013 were amended by the corporate affairs ministry on May 5

PTI
PTI,
  • May 06 2022, 18:50 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 18:50 ist

The government has amended rules governing companies with respect to prior approval being mandatory for investments by entities and individuals from countries that share a land border with India.

The rules pertaining to prospectus and allotment of securities under the Companies Act, 2013 were amended by the corporate affairs ministry on May 5.

"... no offer or invitation of any securities under this rule shall be made to a body corporate incorporated in, or a national of, a country which shares a land border with India, unless such body corporate or the national, as the case may be, have obtained government approval under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019," the ministry said in a notification.

The rule refers to Rule 14 in the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Amendment Rules, 2022.

The approval should be attached with the private placement offer cum application letter, the notification said.

About the amended rules, Akila Agarwal, Partner and Head M&A at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said "this is a procedural change in the relevant forms consequent to Press Note 3".

In April 2020, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had issued Press Note 3 regarding foreign investments.

With the press note, the government had made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb opportunistic takeovers of domestic firms following the coronavirus pandemic.

Countries which share land borders with India are China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan. As per that decision, FDI proposals from these countries need government approval for investments in India in any sector.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

companies
securities
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

Zomato CEO to fund education of delivery partners' kids

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

In Pics | Baghdad chokes as sandstorms sweep Iraq

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

'Doctor Strange 2' review: Multiversal misadventures

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

An endeavour to make theatre accessible to all

 