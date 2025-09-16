Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Govt extends ITR filing deadline by a day to Sep 16 as tech snags hit e-filing portal on last day

Centre has extended the deadline for filing ITR for AY 2025-26 by a day to September 16, reports PTI news agency.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 18:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 18:47 IST
Business NewsITR

Follow us on :

Follow Us