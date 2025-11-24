Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Dharmendra: Machismo with marshmallow softness, the star who will sparkle forever

Perhaps the last of the big matinee stars, he refused to fade into the shadows, continuing long after the sun set on the careers of many of his contemporaries.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsbollywoodTrendingDharmendra

Follow us on :

Follow Us