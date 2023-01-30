Growth trajectory of Adani Group's underlying businesses not affected: CFO

Growth chart of Adani's underlying biz unaffected: CFO

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jan 30 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 10:06 ist
This is rife with conflict of interest and intended only to create a false market in securities to enable Hindenburg, an admitted short seller. Credit: Reuters Photo

The growth trajectory of the underlying businesses of Adani Group has not been affected by the Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said on Monday.

Also Read — Adani can't obfuscate fraud by nationalism: Hindenburg

Speaking to local media, Singh said retail subscription would see "some pull back" in a $2.5 billion secondary share sale of the group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises. 

Adani Group
Hindenburg Adani report
Business News

