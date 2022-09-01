GST collection jumps 28% to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August

GST collection jumps 28% to Rs 1.43 lakh cr in August

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 01 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 12:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) rose 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having a positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis," the ministry said in a statement.

The gross GST revenue collected in August 2022 stood at Rs 1,43,612 crore of which Central GST is Rs 24,710 crore, State GST is Rs 30,951 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 77,782 crore (including Rs 42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,168 crore (including Rs 1,018 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said.

The revenues for the month of August 2022, registered 28 per cent increase than the GST revenues of Rs 1,12,020 crore collected in August 2021. 

