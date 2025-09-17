Menu
GST reforms will infuse Rs 2 lakh crore into economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"With this new gen tax regime, with only two slabs (5 per cent and 18 per cent), Rs 2 lakh crore is injected into the economy. People will have cash in hand," she said.
Published 17 September 2025, 09:11 IST
Nirmala SitharamanGST

