Home

HCL Tech Q3 net profit up 6.2% to Rs 4,350 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,096 crore in the same period a year ago, HCL Tech said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 14:17 IST

New Delhi: IT company HCL Tech reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,350 crore, highest ever on a quarterly basis, in the third quarter ended December 31.

The consolidated revenue of HCL Tech grew 6.5 per cent to Rs 28,446 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 26,700 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The services revenue of HCL Tech crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on run rate basis during the quarter under review.

The employee count at the company increased by 1.11 per cent to 2,24,756, with addition of 3,818 freshers, during the reported quarter from 2,22,270 in December 2022 quarter.

HCL Tech has projected financial 2024 revenue growth guidance in the range of 5 to 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

(Published 12 January 2024, 14:17 IST)
Business News

