HP launches Omen, Pavilion gaming laptops

Hewlett-Packard, on Tuesday, unveiled new Omen laptops and accessories, updates to Omen Command Center and introduced the first 16” Pavilion gaming laptop that are aimed at gaming.

The Omen 15 (Intel) starts at Rs 79,999, the Omen 15 (AMD) at Rs 75,999, the Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) at Rs 70,999 and the Pavilion Gaming 16 (AMD) at Rs 59,999. Other gaming accessories were also launched.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market, said, “HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving the ecosystem with enhanced experiences through broad gaming portfolio. We understand that in gaming, no one size fits all and hence our Omen series along with Pavilion Gaming 16 truly cater to different set of audience based on their requirements.”

The Omen 15 has a redesigned chassis and the company said that this is the smallest 15” gaming laptop footprint in the industry. Features include Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. There is an option of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors, up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. It also has a 180-degree flat hinge design, OLED, or FHD 300 Hz and Nvidia G-Sync technology on select configurations.

HP has also updated the Omen Command Center with which the user can customise the settings to control thermals and fan speed and also a performance mode that can give a 17 per cent CPU and GPU power boost.

The Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first 16” gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics. This is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include Omen Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option.

Replying to a question about the ratio of Intel to AMD processors being bought by HP customers, Bedi said: “It is difficult to tell because it is different across product lines.”