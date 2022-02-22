HSBC annual pretax profit more than doubles, brings forward key target

HSBC Holdings on Tuesday reported doubling of its annual pre-tax profit as the Asia-focused bank reversed hefty credit charges booked previously, saying it now expects to meet a key profitability goal a year ahead of schedule.

The lender reported pretax profit came in at $18.9 billion last year, up from the previous year's $8.8 billion but just below the $19.1 billion average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by HSBC itself.

The bank said that if central bank interest rates rise worldwide, as expected, the resulting improvement in its lending margins would mean it hits its goal of a double-digit return on equity in 2023, a year earlier than expected.

Like global peers, HSBC, one of Europe's largest banks, is taking advantage of lower-than-expected impairment charges as its borrowers reap the benefit of government support packages in markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic, while a recovery in economies is also supporting firms. HSBC said it would buy back up to $1 billion of its own shares, after the conclusion of an existing $2 billion buyback programme.

