Hyundai launches new variant of Grand i10 Nios at Rs 7.68 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its premium hatchback Grand i10 Nios priced at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new trim is powered BS-VI compliant 1 litre turbo petrol engine.

The Sportz variant, with manual transmission, is priced at Rs 7.68 lakh, while the Sportz (Dual Tone) trim is tagged at Rs 7.73 lakh.

"The GRAND i10 NIOS Sportz variant with the 1 litre Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance," Hyundai Motor India Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company sells the model with petrol diesel and CNG powertrains.