India will need around 1 lakh company secretaries by 2030: Top body

New Delhi: India will need around 1 lakh company secretaries by 2030 amid rising economic growth and increasing focus on good governance, according to the company secretaries' apex body ICSI.

Currently, there are more than 73,000 company secretaries and out of the total, around 12,000 are practising company secretaries.

Company secretaries play a key role in the corporate governance framework in ensuring compliance of companies with various statutory requirements.

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) President B Narasimhan said there has been a paradigm shift in the way the country's economy is perceived today and company secretaries have essentially become a significant linchpin in making India one of the most preferred investment destinations of the world.