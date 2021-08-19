Indian markets closed on Thursday for Muharram

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 19 2021, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 10:25 ist
Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, August 19, for Muharram. Markets will resume trading on Friday, Aug. 20.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.28% lower at 16,568.85 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29% at 55,629.49.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.23%, while the rupee settled at 74.24 to the dollar.

