Indian markets closed on Thursday for Muharram

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, August 19, for Muharram. Markets will resume trading on Friday, Aug. 20.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.28% lower at 16,568.85 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29% at 55,629.49.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.23%, while the rupee settled at 74.24 to the dollar.