Indian markets closed on Thursday for Muharram

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, August 19, for Muharram. Markets will resume trading on Friday, Aug. 20.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.28% lower at 16,568.85 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29% at 55,629.49.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.23%, while the rupee settled at 74.24 to the dollar.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'
Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani
Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status
From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s
'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'
Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce
DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis
Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why
What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?