India's festive period retail auto sales grow 12%: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said festive period sales from October 3 to November 13 came in at about 4.3 million units, compared to last year's 3.8 million units.
Reuters
15 November 2024

Published 15 November 2024, 07:06 IST
