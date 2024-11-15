India's festive period retail auto sales grow 12%: FADA

<p>India's festive period <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/automobiles">auto</a> sales by dealers to customers grew about 12 per cent, led by two-wheeler sales on the back of strong rural demand, data from a dealers' body showed on Friday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fada">Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) </a>said festive period sales from October 3 to November 13 came in at about 4.3 million units, compared to last year's 3.8 million units.</p>.<p>Indians generally make big-ticket purchases on items like vehicles during the festive season, which kicked off on October 3 this year.</p>