Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Industry upbeat on policy continuity as biz confidence index rises to 2-qtr high: CII

The 128th round of the CII Business Outlook Survey was conducted in September 2024, covering more than 200 firms of varying sizes across all industry sectors and regions.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 08:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 08:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCII

Follow us on :

Follow Us