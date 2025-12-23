Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru-Mumbai 'superfast' train to take 24 hours, slower than existing service

MPs seek shorter travel time, observer says service won't benefit passengers
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 15:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 15:25 IST
Indian RailwaysBengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us