JioMart app registers 10 lakh downloads in record time

JioMart app grabs top spots on Google Play, Apple App Store

Reliance JioMart shopping app registered more than 10 lakh installations on phones

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2020, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 17:15 ist

Reliance Jio Platforms subsidiary JioMart, earlier this week came out of the beta programme and made its debut on Google Play and Apple App Store for Android and iPhones, respectively.

Now, within a week, it has received an overwhelming response from consumers in India. JioMart has registered more than 10 lakh downloads and is now ranked as top 3 shopping on Google Play. 

Even on Apple App Store, JioMart has witnessed significant installations and is currently ranked number 2 among top apps in the shopping category.

As per the company, JioMart is receiving more than 2.5 lakh orders and it is delivering to more than 200 locations across the country.

Currently, the JioMart app and the website is selling groceries, fruits, vegetables, toiletries, and other FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods). In the coming months, the company is likely to merge the consumer electronics app Reliance Digital and fashion apparel platform AJio with JioMart.

In a related development, Reliance Jio Platforms and Google are working on affordable smartphones for India.

