Government portal for internships now open for candidate registration

<p>New Delhi: Candidates can now apply for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, with the dedicated portal going live for registration on Saturday.</p>.<p>Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme.</p>.<p>As per the scheme's pilot project, estimated to cost around Rs 800 crore, internships will start on December 2.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Saturday, the corporate affairs ministry said the scheme is a transformative initiative to ensure the skilling of youth, which will enhance their employability.</p>.<p>The scheme will provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months, it added.</p>.PM internship scheme to be rolled-out in December on pilot basis.<p>The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024. It will be implemented through the online portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in, developed by the ministry.</p>.<p>"The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation," the ministry said.</p>.<p>An official said the portal is now open for registration of candidates.</p>.<p>According to the ministry, in the past week, the portal has added more than 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors, including oil, gas & energy, travel & hospitality and automotive.</p>.<p>Under the scheme, an intern will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.</p>