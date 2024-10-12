Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessjobs and careers

Government portal for internships now open for candidate registration

The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024. It will be implemented through the online portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in, developed by the ministry.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 15:16 IST
India NewsCareersinternships

Follow us on :

Follow Us