How to be cleverer than AI as you find your next job

<p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking over our lives and playing a bigger and bigger hand in the world of jobs and recruitment. Close to 80% of recruiters use AI tools to increase efficiency and accelerate hiring. Thinking of a world where recruiting increasingly relies on AI tools is unsettling. No matter how talented or skilled you are, you could get left behind simply because your profile, including your application, goes through several rounds of filtration before reaching the stage of human assessment.</p>.<p>In light of this, ensuring that you and your resume stand apart from the rest of the crowd becomes key. Navigating the job market is easier by identifying and equipping yourself with appropriate skills, techniques and tactical methods that distinguish you from other candidates.</p>.<p>Is there a way to outmanoeuvre AI as you look for your next job? The short answer is yes! While it is difficult to outsmart AI technically, a good first step is to be aware of how AI plays a role in recruitment and then build a plan to manoeuvre around the AI-based recruitment universe when searching for your next gig. </p>.<p>So, what is the relevance of AI in today’s job market? How does it play a role in the recruitment process? From sourcing candidates, filtering resumes and matching them to the job requirements based on keywords and inputs, AI tools are utilised in various stages of the recruitment process. There are stages of recruitment with an obvious dependence on AI, and there are sectors and types of jobs that are more amenable to AI application in hiring. Screening resumes is an AI-centric process in most cases. Information technology, data crunching, and so-called “standardised jobs” lend themselves well to using artificial intelligence. However, others in the service sector, like the hospitality industry, could find recruiting people through AI-dependent means hard. </p>.<p>There are some key elements that you must incorporate in your resume to differentiate yourself from other job applicants. Ensure that the keywords of your job description and associated terms appear multiple times in your resume. Undertaking deeper research to gauge your prospective employer's expectations and tailoring your resume accordingly will help. At the same time, ask yourself, “Is there something I must leave out of my resume?” Often, the difference lies in presenting the most pertinent information in the best possible manner. You can also stand apart with a compelling cover letter. Unlike the standard resume, cover letters allow you to show your side and share your worldview. </p>.<p>It is important to recognize that even while navigating the job application process creatively, we must not forget to uphold ethical standards. Recently, we spoke with a young professional who mentioned using the technique of “white fonting” on her resume. This approach is said to conceal keywords from human readers while remaining detectable by applicant tracking systems, potentially increasing the chances of securing interviews. However, relying on questionable practices can ultimately backfire and diminish credibility. Instead, focus on authentic strategies that highlight your skills and experiences. Educate yourself about the myths and facts surrounding AI and act accordingly. </p>.<p>Even as AI appears to have taken over the world, there is still no substitute for the “human touch”. Establishing relationships at every opportunity and carefully nurturing those relationships does matter. Look for opportunities to find the right connections, and ensure that you sustain these connections throughout your career. Should you be at a job fair? Are there workshops and events hosted in your city? Can platforms like LinkedIn help you establish direct contact with decision-makers? Who in your current network can open doors for you and arrange informational interviews or a casual virtual or in-person interaction with seasoned professionals? Putting in the effort to deepen ties along your career journey will pay you back multiplefold. </p>.<p>There are other out-of-the-box ideas you can explore. Over time, befriend a recruitment professional - someone who can advise you on how the recruitment process is evolving in the AI-driven world. This person does not have to necessarily be in your field or sector. What you need is someone well-informed about the cutting-edge recruitment processes. If you get rejected, do request to speak to someone and find out why you were rejected and if there is something you could have done differently. </p>.<p>Let us not forget one valuable aspect of the screening that happens through AI - there is no discrimination based on gender, age or background. If that works in your favour, why not? While the rise of AI in recruitment may seem daunting, it also presents unique opportunities for job seekers willing to adapt and strategize. Your personal touch and the wealth of your subjective experiences is something that no AI can replicate. As you navigate this evolving landscape, embrace the balance of technology and human connection, ensuring that you remain a competitive candidate in an AI-driven world. </p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(Venkatesh Raghavendra is a global social entrepreneur. Sruthakeerthy Sriram is a lawyer and public policy professional)</em></span></p>