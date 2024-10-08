Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessjobs and careers

Human resource management: Moving towards specialisation

Diverse business models, local and international work cultures, and sector-specific processes, procedures, and policies now influence HR functions.
Bhima Rao
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 03:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 03:17 IST
Business NewsAutomationcareerHR

Follow us on :

Follow Us