Human resource management: Moving towards specialisation

<p>Due to liberalisation and globalisation, the human resource professional's (HR) function has been quickly transformed. In the HR field, new experiments have occurred in progressive organisations. The HR function is aligned to achieve organisational goals, and thus, it faces challenges to offer quick and efficient services to employees, work with business leaders, and be relevant. With the influence of global HR practices, HR functions are growing, with specialised HR functions within the ambit of human resources management. </p>.<p><strong>Specialist roles galore</strong></p>.<p>The earlier role of generalist HR was that of Jack of all trades. A human resources generalist is crucial to an organisation. He/she is responsible for the day-to-day HR operations, industrial relations, Welfare, Labour law compliance, HR and administrative policies and procedures, etc.</p>.<p>Diverse business models, local and international work cultures, and sector-specific processes, procedures, and policies now influence HR functions. New business models have felt a greater need for HR specialists. These specialists work with role-specific competencies in a specific HR discipline. The scope of such a specialist function depends on the characteristics of HR departments of a particular business model and the challenges ahead.</p>.<p>Such challenges have become complex, particularly in organisations operating globally. Challenges include scouting the right candidates at the right time, inducting them, meeting the aspirations of young and talented professionals, and, more importantly, retaining them.</p>.<p>The first and foremost specialist HR functions are automation of HR functions like payroll processing and compensation management. Talent acquisition and talent management are other specialist HR functions. Learning and development is the most important specialist function, focusing on training, retraining, upskilling, and reskilling employees on changing technologies. Under several such compulsions, the HR function has reinvented its wheel to be relevant. </p>.<p>The new business models, multinational companies, and advancements in the information technology and telecom sectors have thrown many challenges at HR. These organisations did not wait for formal HR research or evolution to occur in the HR function. To face new challenges and meet specific demands, HR functions are pushed to take a new path towards specialist functions. New technologies have always accelerated the growth of specialist HR functions.</p>.<p>The advent of WhatsApp, Skype, social media, etc., has helped to communicate quickly and provide services speedily and accurately. New-age organisations are adopting AI in recruitment processes; it helps scan resumes and conduct technical tests online, as well as interviews and facilitates the removal of repetitive work.</p>.<p>Automation in HR has a major impact on HR administration and routine functions. The training process has already moved away from the classroom to an anytime-to-anywhere model. Today's HR professionals with the right competencies in new HR specialist functions are coping well and have abundant opportunities. Innovation, start-ups, and the emergence of new business models drive this era. The younger generation must adapt quickly to new technologies and innovative ideas. </p>.<p><strong>What should academia do?</strong></p>.<p>The universities and educational institutes, particularly those operating in tier-2 and three cities, are deprived of exposure to specialist HR functions. The need is to revamp the Master of Social Work, Master of Business Administration and other allied course syllabi, introduce many HR Specialist papers for in-depth study, and offer an exclusive internship to provide exposure to HR specialist functions. They can also conduct experiential learning labs on the new age technology and relevant specialist HR modules. Students should undertake self-study, network with senior HR professionals or have the right mentors to recognize varied HR roles. </p>.<p>Organisations are ready to induct HR specialists with comprehensible responsibilities, but the onus falls on the HR professionals to deliver results and gain trust. They also get high recognition and rewards. HR specialists can choose a few specialist areas and become HR subject matter experts. Both general and specialist HR functionaries must strive to adopt new technology and develop appropriate competencies. Lastly, those who want to climb to the top positions, like vice president or director of HR, should have more experience in all the HR specialist functions.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an HR adviser) </em></p>