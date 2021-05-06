LIC to have five working days starting from May 10

State-owned LIC will have five working days starting from May 10 since Saturdays have been declared as a holiday for the insurer.
Purusant to a notification on April 15, 2021, wherein the central government has declared every Saturday as a public holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policy holders and other stakeholders are informed that w.e.f May 10, all offices of LIC will work from Monday to Friday, it said in a public notice.
"Starting May 10, 2021, office hours from Monday to Friday would be 10 am to 5:30 pm," it added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant
Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes
'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy
The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars
Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains
Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients
Supreme Court’s welcome warning
What is the Facebook Oversight Board?
DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence
SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket