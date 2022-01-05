L&T arm bags Patna Metro project

L&T arm bags Patna Metro project; to be completed in 42 months

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  Jan 05 2022
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 00:13 ist

The construction arm of Larsen and Toubro has received a contract for the design and construction of the first phase of the Patna Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) Metro project.

"The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of a twin tunnel by Shield TBM of approximately 6 km, tunnel by cut and cover, an underground ramp at Rajendra Nagar and six underground Metro stations," L&T said in a statement.

The project, being funded by Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC), is scheduled to be completed within 42 months, it said.

"L&T is proud to be associated with this first underground Metro rail project for Phase-1 in Patna. Over the years, L&T has significantly enhanced its capability to build faster, and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with its strategic goals," the statement added.

According to reports, the contract is valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore.

