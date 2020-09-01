Lufthansa to operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September

Lufthansa on Tuesday announced that it would operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September after it finalised the travel bubble arrangement with the government.

“In September, 10 weekly flights are scheduled for each of these city pairings – Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Munich, Mumbai-Frankfurt, Bangalore-Frankfurt,” a statement from the German airline said.

The number of flights are four times more than what the airline operated in August, indicating the strong demand for travel between the two countries.

“This clearly reflects the ongoing high demand for international air travel to and from India, one of the world’s most important aviation markets,” George Ettiyil, Lufthansa’s Senior Sales Director for South Asia, said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with countries like the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives. India is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish similar bubbles.