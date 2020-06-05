Mahindra & Mahindra to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs

Mahindra & Mahindra to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 23:48 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it will raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of securities on a private placement basis.

The loans and investment committee has approved issuance and offer of 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 500 crore, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The auto major did not elaborate on the reasons for raising the capital.

Mahindra & Mahindra
Loans

