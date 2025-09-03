<p>Mumbai: Jane Street on Wednesday filed a case against India's markets regulator which has accused the US high-frequency trading giant of market manipulation, according to a case document reviewed by <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The case has been filed in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.</p><p>Jane Street declined to comment in a reply to an email from Reuters. Securities and Exchange Board of India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sebi">SEBI</a>) did not immediately reply to a request for comment.</p> .SEBI approves beauty and home care app Urban Company's IPO.<p>The firm in its filing has said the markets regulator is not providing documents and data that it believes are pertinent to rebut the allegations of market manipulation.</p><p>Today’s appeal requests that SAT instruct SEBI to provide Jane Street with the missing materials, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.</p><p>"These documents are undeniably relevant," the firm said in the court filing.</p><p>SEBI on July 4 temporarily barred Jane Street from the local market on allegations that it manipulated India's key indexes, in one of the strongest actions it has taken against a foreign investor. The firm was asked to respond to the allegations within 21 days of the order, but the deadline has passed.</p>