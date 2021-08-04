Market opens at fresh peak; Sensex hits record high of 54,000 mark in early trade

Market opened at fresh peak on Wednesday with Sensex breaching the 54,000 mark for the first time.

Equity benchmark Sensex was up over 400 points in the opening session to trade at 54,234.75 points.

This comes a day after India markets touched fresh highs with the Nifty crossing 16,000 and Sensex crossing 53,000 to close at record highs of 16,130.75 and 53,823.36.

The Nifty Financial Services Index rose 0.9 per cent, while the metals sub-index gained 1.5 per cent. HDFC Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.7 per cent.

The RBI begins its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures taken by the central bank.

(With inputs from Reuters)