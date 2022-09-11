Markets to take cues from macro data, global trends

Markets to take cues from macro data, global trends: Analysts

Industrial production data for July and inflation rate for August are scheduled to be announced on Monday

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 11 2022, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 11:23 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP Photo

Trading in the domestic equity market this week will be largely driven by a host of macroeconomic data announcements and global trends, analysts said.

Industrial production data for July and inflation rate for August are scheduled to be announced on Monday. Besides, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data will be released on Wednesday.

"The direction of the market in the week ahead will be determined by cues from the global markets as well as important macroeconomic data points such as inflation, manufacturing and industrial production," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Other major factors that would influence trading are foreign fund movement and trend in the rupee against the US dollar.

"Global markets will keenly await the inflation numbers of the US. This data will be closely watched by international markets since it will affect how the Fed will proceed with future rate hikes," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.

The volatility in oil prices and USD-INR trend will be important factors that may affect the market, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Last week, the Sensex advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent, while the Nifty gained 293.90 points or 1.67 per cent.

"We maintain our bullish view on markets," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"As we’re seeing buying interest across the board, the focus should be more on the best-performing sectors viz banking, financials, auto and FMCG, and remain selective in the others," Mishra added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Business News
Stock Markets
NSE
BSE
Sensex
Nifty
Economy

What's Brewing

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

A meal in the metaverse?

A meal in the metaverse?

The ‘epidome’ of beauty

The ‘epidome’ of beauty

The elephant in the office

The elephant in the office

Showcasing the beauty of Indian weaves

Showcasing the beauty of Indian weaves

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

 