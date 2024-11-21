Equity investments in realty set to breach $10 bn in 2024: Report

<p>Bengaluru: Overall equity investments in 2024 in the real estate sector are set to hit a new record crossing $10 billion for the first time, according to a report by international property consultancy CBRE and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) released on Wednesday.</p>.<p>This is spurred by investment inflows in built-up office assets and a strong acquisition pipeline for land in the residential sector.</p>.<p>This year, institutional and collective vehicle investors continued to be a major source of capital deployment in the Indian realty sector, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the overall investments from January to September 2024.</p>.<p>Developer companies injected 41 per cent of the capital inflows. Domestic investors (predominantly developers) invested nearly $6 billion during January-September, dominating the overall capital inflows with an almost 65 per cent share.</p>.Elevated housing prices a worry for the realty market: Experts.<p>Foreign investors contributed about $3.1 billion during the same timeframe. North American and Singaporean investors represented 85 per cent of all foreign capital inflows.</p>.<p>Equity capital inflows touched $8.9 billion, registering a 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.</p>.<p>Gateway cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru remained the preferred markets with a cumulative share of over 63 per cent in investment inflows.</p>.<p>Equity capital inflows into tier-II and III cities also reached nearly $600 million, with Ludhiana, Mohali, Tuticorin, Hubli, Coimbatore, and Indore collectively accounting for 76 per cent of these inflows.</p>.<p>Debt financing in the real estate sector soared to a new peak, surpassing $4.7 billion in January-September 2024.</p>.<p>Following Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs) framework, CBRE estimates a potential market size in India of over $60 billion by 2026.</p>.<p>Furthermore, due to its capital-intensive nature, the healthcare sector is anticipated to attract stable, long-term capital inflows. Investment momentum in data centres is also anticipated to persist.</p>