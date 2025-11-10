Menu
Gold futures advances for 4th straight day on weak dollar, firm global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery appreciated by Rs 2,033, or 1.7 per cent, to Rs 1,23,100 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:06 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 09:06 IST
